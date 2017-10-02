An entirely unique social experience, just for kids.
Kids explore their interests, send comments, and react to their friend's posts.
Here's where kids can make a statement and keep track of their friends, groups, and posts.
Kids connect with their friends by sharing their photos and drawings.
Our Mission
Kudos is designed to inspire kids to have the courage to express themselves, to create, to co-exist, connect and to respect one another.
Parents
Kudos is a safe place for kids. Our Content Moderators are on duty 24/7 to review shared photos, comments and captions.
Our Team
The Kudos team has come together because they believe in the importance of creating a safe, social experience for children.