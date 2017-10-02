Kudos
Empowered kids.

Worry free parents.

 
An entirely unique social experience, just for kids.

 

Kids explore their interests, send comments, and react to their friend's posts.

Here's where kids can make a statement and keep track of their friends, groups, and posts.

Kids connect with their friends by sharing their photos and drawings.

  • I am so happy to have this!!
    — Katyayni
  • I’m only a 9 year old and I want Instagram Really bad!!!! But since the day I saw this app it’s awesome!!
    — Moises
  • So I have been searching for an social app for kids since im 11 and i an thankful for this app!!!!
    — Symara
  • Finally, social media made for KIDS!!!! Keep on spreading the “good vibes”!
    — Alyssa

Our Mission

Kudos is designed to inspire kids to have the courage to express themselves, to create, to co-exist, connect and to respect one another. 

Parents

Kudos is a safe place for kids. Our Content Moderators are on duty 24/7 to review shared photos, comments and captions.  

Our Team

The Kudos team has come together because they believe in the importance of creating a safe, social experience for children.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month: Nobody Asks to Be the Target of Bullying
Digital Kids Media Release
Kudos&Co Launches Social Media Experience Built Just for Kids
